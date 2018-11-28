The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Broncos Recap, Tomlin Tuesday, Turnovers, Run/Pass Mix & More

Season 9, Episode 54 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to giving our final thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday road loss to the Denver Broncos.

We discuss turnover differentials moving forward and then tackle what Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to see Tuesday about reemphasizing ball-awareness in an attempt to help the defense get more turnovers moving forward.

Tomlin gave the Tuesday health update so Alex and I examine which players might be back Sunday night. We discuss what the role of tackle Marcus Gilbert should be if he’s healthy enough to return to the field this week and if rookie outside linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi will or should be activated to the 53-man roster by Saturday night.

We wrap up some other Tomlin Tuesday talking points before moving on to recap all that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had to say on Tuesday during his weekly radio show. We go over his critical comments about rookie wide receiver James Washington and more.

There’s been a lot of talk about the Steelers red zone play calling the last few weeks so we tackle that topic in addition to discussing the narrative currently floating around that the Steelers haven’t run enough this season and especially in their last two games.

We close this episode out by welcoming our ActionHeat.com as a new sponsor before finally talking about what else happened in the NFL this past weekend and how some of it impacted the Steelers. Additionally, we let you know what to expect in our Friday show before closing things out on this Wednesday.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

