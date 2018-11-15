Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 11: Tuitt, Gilbert Remain Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second injury report of Week 11 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Thursday offering is very similar to the one released on Wednesday.

Not practicing again on Thursday for the Steelers were defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow) and tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee).

Gilbert is already expected to sit out the Sunday game against the Jaguars after missing the team’s previous three games. As for Tuitt, it’s obviously not good that he’s still unable to practice in some capacity. He suffered a hyperextension of his right elbow against the Carolina Panthers last Thursday night and has since said he expects to play against the Jaguars.

With Gilbert expected to be sidelined Sunday in Jacksonville, backup offensive lineman Matt Feiler is once again expected to start in his place at right tackle. Should Tuitt wind up missing Sunday’s game with his elbow injury, backup defensive end L.T. Walton would likely dress again.

Steelers running back James Conner (concussion) practiced fully again on Thursday and looks very probable to play against the Jaguars. Conner started the week in concussion protocol.

After being given Wednesday off, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related) practiced fully on Thursday. Guard Ramon Foster (not injury related) was added to the injury report on Thursday after being given the day off. He should resume practicing fully again on Friday.