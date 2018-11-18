Steelers Injury Report: OLB Anthony Chickillo Injured Ankle Late Against Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off an amazing 20-16 come-from-behind road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon and it appears as though the team didn’t suffer many injuries during the contest.
“Probably got bumps and bruises. I think the only thing I’ve got right now is Anthony Chickillo with an ankle there late on a special teams play. I don’t know the status of the evaluation,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during his post-game press conference.
The Steelers didn’t report any injuries during the game as far as I can tell so we’ll have to see if any more names pop up on Tuesday when Tomlin next meets the media. Should Anthony Chickillo wind up missing time, the Steelers might need to promote an outside linebacker off their practice squad next Saturday.
Currently, Keion Adams and Farrington Huguenin are the two outside linebackers on the practice squad. Additionally, rookie outside linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi is on injured reserve but he’s yet to resume practicing.
The Steelers had two players miss Sundays game against the Jaguars with injuries and they were tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow).