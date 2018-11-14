Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt Says Elbow Injury Is Hyperextension

During his Tuesday press conference, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that defensive end Stephon Tuitt suffered an elbow injury during last Thursday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Tomlin also indicated Tuesday that Tuitt might be limited in practice this week because of that injury.
According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Tuitt confirmed that injury Tuesday night during an interview on ESPN 970 Radio and also indicated that he currently expects to play Sunday in the Steelers road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt said he hyper-extended his right elbow in the third quarter vs. Carolina but expects to play Sunday in Jacksonville. Tuitt was injured when S Terrell Edmunds ran into his arm making a tackle. Tuitt finished the game but had an MRI Tuesday.
Tuitt said Tuesday night that he suffered a hyper-extended right elbow in the third quarter against the Panthers when Steelers rookie safety Terrell Edmunds ran into his arm while both were attempting to make a tackle. That injury is easy to pick out on the all-22 tape and you can see it happen below.
While Tuitt did manage to finish the game, he did have an MRI on his injured elbow on Tuesday. As Dulac also reminded us on Tuesday, this is the second season in a row that Tuitt has sustained a hyper-extended right elbow as he did so before the Steelers AFC divisional playoff game against the Jaguars when cornerback Artie Burns ran into his arm during a practice.
Tuitt enters Week 11 with 32 total tackles and 3 sacks to go along with one defensed pass.