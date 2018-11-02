Ravens Injury Report: Baltimore OL In Bad Shape For Sunday’s Game

The Baltimore Ravens have issued their final injury report of the week. And it ain’t pretty. In their Friday release, they ruled out tackles Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and James Hurst (back). Outside linebacker Tim Williams, who sacked Ben Roethlisberger in their Week Four matchup, has also been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Two more offensive linemen are listed as questionable: Bradley Bozeman (calf) and Alex Lewis (neck). Both are guards. Bozeman has filled in when injuries struck while Lewis has been the starting guard throughout the season. He was carted off with a neck injury several weeks ago against the Tennessee Titans. Each were listed as limited during Friday’s practice.

At this point, it’s very difficult to determine who will fill-in for the injured linemen. Hroniss Grasu stepped in last week for the interior and will probably due so again in Bozeman and Lewis aren’t able to play. Jermaine Eluemunor may be pressed to play left tackle, a positive matchup for Bud Dupree, coming off one of the best games of his NFL career.

Elsewhere on offense, RB Alex Collins is listed as questionable with a foot injury. After missing Thursday’s session, he practiced in full today, a good sign for his availability this weekend. The Ravens also traded for Ty Montgomery to bolster a pitiful rushing attack. Reserve wideout Jordan Lasley is questionable due to a hamstring injury. He’s yet to catch a pass this season.

Defensively, starting corner Marlon Humphrey (thigh), safety Tony Jefferson (hamstring) and ILB C.J. Mosley (thigh) are also listed as questionable. Humphrey practiced a fair amount after missing the last few games so he seems to at least be trending in the right direction. He’s practiced on a limited basis the last two days.

Not having Mosley would be a big loss though the Ravens have solid depth at the position. Friday was his first bit of practice this week, doing so on a limited basis. Ditto with Jefferson.

Terrell Suggs and Jimmy Smith were listed as DNP today but not on the injury report so they will suit up to face the Steelers. It’s possible all seven of Baltimore’s inactives will be injured players, giving Pittsburgh the advantage in that regard. For the Steelers, only RT Marcus Gilbert is expected to miss.