Packers Vs. Seahawks Week 11 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 11 of the 2018 NFL regular season will get underway shortly with a game between the Green Bay Packers (4-4-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (4-5) and as usual, I look forward to sitting back and watching it.

The Packers enter this game having won one of their last three games while the Seahawks have lost their last two games. The Packers are currently the No. 7 seed in the NFC while the Seahawks are the No. 9 seed.

Should the Seahawks lose Thursday night to the Packers they’ll be unable to win the NFC West division should the Los Angeles Rams beat the Kansas City Chiefs Monday night.

Below are the inactive lists for tonight’s game between the Packers and Seahawks in addition to the official league game capsule preview. At the time of this post the Seahawks are listed as 3-point home favorites, according to MyBookie.ag.

Packers Inactives:

QB Tim Boyle

WR Randall Cobb

CB Kevin King

S Kentrell Brice

OLB Nick Perry

OL Lucas Patrick

OL Alex Light

Seahawks Inactives:

RB C.J. Prosise

CB Neiko Thorpe

SS Delano Hall

LB K.J. Wright

C/G Ethan Pocic

DE Dion Jordan

DT Poona Ford