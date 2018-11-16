Packers Vs. Seahawks Week 11 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 11 of the 2018 NFL regular season will get underway shortly with a game between the Green Bay Packers (4-4-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (4-5) and as usual, I look forward to sitting back and watching it.
The Packers enter this game having won one of their last three games while the Seahawks have lost their last two games. The Packers are currently the No. 7 seed in the NFC while the Seahawks are the No. 9 seed.
Should the Seahawks lose Thursday night to the Packers they’ll be unable to win the NFC West division should the Los Angeles Rams beat the Kansas City Chiefs Monday night.
Below are the inactive lists for tonight's game between the Packers and Seahawks in addition to the official league game capsule preview.
As usual, feel free to discuss this contest in the comments below.
Packers Inactives:
QB Tim Boyle
WR Randall Cobb
CB Kevin King
S Kentrell Brice
OLB Nick Perry
OL Lucas Patrick
OL Alex Light
Seahawks Inactives:
RB C.J. Prosise
CB Neiko Thorpe
SS Delano Hall
LB K.J. Wright
C/G Ethan Pocic
DE Dion Jordan
DT Poona Ford