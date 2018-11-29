Chargers Wednesday Injury Report Week 13: Gordon, Gates, Mebane All Sat Out Practice

The Los Angeles Chargers have filed their first injury report of Week 13 ahead of their Sunday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering shows that three players sat out practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Chargers were tight end Antonio Gates (not injury related), running back Melvin Gordon (knee), and defensive tackle Brandon Mebane (not injury related). Of those three players, only Gates is expected to play Sunday against the Steelers. Gordon is expected to be sidelined the next few weeks with his MCL injury while Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that Mebane will not play against the Steelers on Sunday as he deals with a family matter.

Limited in practice on Wednesday for the Chargers was wide receiver Tyrell Williams (quadricep). Williams played on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after ending the week listed as questionable with the same injury.

Practicing fully for the Chargers on Wednesday was running back Austin Ekeler (neck), who is expected to start Sunday night against the Steelers with Gordon sidelined with his knee injury.