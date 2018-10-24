With Bye Week Now Behind Steelers, Maybe Big Ben Will Resume Practicing On Wednesdays

With the Pittsburgh Steelers bye week for the 2018 season now behind them, will we finally start seeing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger practicing every Wednesday as long as he’s not dealing with any sort of an injury? It’s hard to say for sure as the quarterback wouldn’t reveal the answer to a similar question during his weekly locker room media session Wednesday morning.

“You’ll have to wait and see, I’m not going to divulge any secrets,” Roethlisberger said Wednesday when asked if he’ll practice later in the day.

Roethlisberger’s string of sitting out Wednesday practices this season started back in Week 2 when he was listed as sitting out with a right elbow injury suffered late in the regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns. In Week 3, the Steelers didn’t have to release an injury report that Wednesday because they played on Monday night. From Week 4 through Week 6, however, Roethlisberger has been listed on the team’s injury report as sitting out Wednesday practices without having an injury designation next to his name.

Last season, Roethlisberger seemingly resumed practicing every Wednesday starting in Week 6 and he didn’t miss another practice until Week 11 when he was given a Tuesday off ahead of the team’s Thursday night game against the Tennessee Titans.

While Roethlisberger wouldn’t divulge his upcoming practice participation schedule to the media on Wednesday, he did comment on how he feels seven weeks into the season and especially after seemingly playing the team’s first six regular season games at a little lower weight than he has in previous seasons.

“I feel better, especially my knees,” Roethlisberger said. “Less stress. I’ve had a couple knee surgeries and for those not to have fluid on them, or to have to ice them after every day really is beneficial, especially playing at home with the kids.”

We’ll pass along the Steelers Wednesday practice participation report to you later this afternoon and let you know if Roethlisberger practiced fully or not.