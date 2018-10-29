The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Browns Game Recap, Special Team Blunders, Firing Of Hue Jackson & More

Season 9, Episode 41 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora sits in for David Todd and we get right to talking about the tragedy that struck the city of Pittsburgh a few days ago.

We move on to start breaking down the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday home win over the Cleveland Browns and that starts with us first talking in-depth about the decision to make rookie wide receiver James Washington a healthy scratch for the game.

We discuss the play of the Steelers offense against the Browns to begin with and break down the play of the offensive line and running back James Conner. We also discuss a few key play calls that happened during Sunday’s game.

We move to discuss the play of the Steelers defense on Sunday and make sure to highlight the different personnel groupings used throughout the afternoon. We talk some scheme and if the Steelers defense should be perceived as one turning the corner at the halfway point of the season.

We then move on to discuss the play of the Steelers special teams units against the Browns and spend a lot of time focusing on the free kick blunder.

After taking a quick look ahead at the Steelers Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Alex and I spend the final few minutes of this show discussing the Browns decision to fire head coach Hue Jackson as that news broke on Twitter as we were wrapping things up.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

