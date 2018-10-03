Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 5: Hilton Back Full, Burnett Limited; Williams, Heyward-Bey Both Sit

The Pittsburgh Steelers first injury report of Week 5 has now been released and it shows that two players that sat out the team’s Sunday night game against the Baltimore Ravens are back practicing again in some capacity ahead of the team’s Sunday afternoon home game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Practicing fully on Wednesday was cornerback Mike Hilton (elbow), who missed the team’s Sunday night game with an hyperextended elbow that he suffered during the Week 3 Monday night game. He reportedly practiced Wednesday while wearing a brace on his elbow for protection and said the plan is for him to wear it during Sunday’s game, according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Kicker Chris Boswell (foot) is also listed as practicing fully on Wednesday despite having to leave the session early. Boswell reportedly had his left foot stepped on during a drill and is expected to be fine by Sunday.

Limited on Wednesday was safety Morgan Burnett (groin), who has missed the team’s last two games with his groin injury. It will be interesting to see if he’s able to practice fully on Thursday. If he can’t he’ll likely be inactive Sunday against the Falcons.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers were wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle), inside linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related) and cornerback Joe Haden (not injury related).

With Williams sidelined on Wednesday, fellow inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich confirmed after practice that he, L.J. Fort and Matthew Thomas all received reps in practice and that the defense could use a combination of the three players along with Jon Bostic against the Falcons on Sunday should the need arise, according to Fittipaldo.

If Heyward-Bey winds up missing Sunday’s game against the Falcons thers a good chance fellow wide receiver Justin Hunter winds up getting a helmet in his place. Hunter has been inactive since Week 1.