Report: Steelers K Chris Boswell Injured During Wednesday’s Practice

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell will likely show up on the team’s injury report on Wednesday.
Via a Twitter report by Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Steelers punter Jordan Berry said that Boswell was injured during a drill on Wednesday and subsequently left practice early. According to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Boswell had his left foot stepped on in practice Wednesday. A team source said the Steelers kicker should be fine, however.
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, after finding his footing Sunday with two field goals, was injured in a drill and left practice early Wednesday, punter Jordan Berry said.
Steelers K Chris Boswell had his left (plant) foot stepped on in practice Wednesday but a team source said he is expected to be OK.
Boswell, who had his struggles to start the season after signing a lucrative contract extension during the preseason, made both of his field goal attempts during the team’s Sunday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Entering Week 5, Boswell has made just 3 of 6 total field goal attempts and 9 of his 11 extra point tries.
During the 2016 season, Boswell missed one game with an abdomen injury. The Steelers signed veteran kicker Randy Bullock that week to replace Boswell.
Boswell has been the Steelers kicker since Week 5 of the 2015 regular season when he was signed to replace the very ineffective Josh Scobee. The Rice product and former undrafted free agent was voted to the Pro Bowl last season.