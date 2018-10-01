Steelers Vs. Ravens: Player Snap Counts And Analysis – Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers fourth regular season game of 2018 against the Baltimore Ravens resulted in the team’s second home win loss and now their record is 1-2-1 entering Week 5. The initial snap counts from the Week 4 game in Pittsburgh against the Ravens have now been released and below is a quick recap of the notable numbers.

Offensive linemen – Nothing really sticks out about this position group once again outside of the team getting guard David DeCastro and tackle Marcus Gilbert back for this AFC North contest. All five of the Steelers starting offensive linemen played every snap while rookie tackle Chukwuma Okorafor played a season-low one offensive snaps Sunday night against the Ravens as a tackle-eligible player.

Wide receivers – Rookie James Washington played 47 offensive snaps against the Ravens while Ryan Switzer played a whopping 21. Justin Hunter was inactive once again in Week 4 while veteran Darrius Heyward-Bey logged all of 5 offensive snaps Sunday night prior to leaving the game with an ankle injury.

Running backs – James Conner played 50 offensive snaps in total against the Ravens, 79% of the possible 63. Backup running back Stevan Ridley never saw the field Sunday night and not even on special teams. Rookie Jaylen Samuels continues to only be used on special teams.

Tight ends – Vance McDonald is now the Steelers primary tight end as he logged 39 offensive snaps Sunday night. That was 11 more snaps than Jesse James played against the Ravens. Backup Xavier Grimble played all of 3 snaps Sunday night and that’s not a bit surprising being as the Steelers were behind most of the game.

Defensive linemen – Backup Tyson Alualu played 25 of a possible 77 total defensive snaps against the Ravens. Daniel McCullers dressed again and played just 9 defensive snaps against the Ravens while starter Javon Hargrave logged 28 total snaps Sunday night. Starters Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt both played 57 defensive snaps against Baltimore.

Linebackers – Backup outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo logged 16 defensive snaps as he once again spelled starters T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree. Inside linebacker Jon Bostic played 59 of 77 and fellow inside linebacker Vince Williams left the contest after 66 plays with a hamstring injury. L.J. Fort hit the field in the fourth quarter after Williams left injured.

Cornerbacks – Coty Sensabaugh and Artie Burns rotated again at one outside spot with the latter getting the lion’s share of the total snaps. With starting slot cornerback Mike Hilton sidelined with an elbow injury, backup cornerback Cameron Sutton had to fill in and he played 71% of the total snaps.

Safeties – Veteran safety Morgan Burnett was inactive once again Sunday night, so rookie Terrell Edmunds started in his place and played every snap along with fellow safety Sean Davis. Nat Berhe logged 12 total defensive snaps as a dime personnel player before leaving the game in the second half with a pectoral injury.