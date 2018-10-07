Steelers Vs. Falcons 2018 Week 5: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 5
Atlanta Falcons (1-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2-1)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: FOX (locally WPGH-TV, channel 53)
Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Laura Okmin (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -3
Trends:
Atlanta is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games
Atlanta is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Atlanta’s last 11 games
Atlanta is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games on the road
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Atlanta’s last 5 games on the road
Atlanta is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
Atlanta is 1-9-1 SU in its last 11 games when playing Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Atlanta’s last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
Atlanta is 0-4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games
Pittsburgh is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games
Pittsburgh is 11-4-1 SU in its last 16 games
Pittsburgh is 1-3-1 SU in its last 5 games
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games
Pittsburgh is 0-5 ATS in its last 5 games at home
Pittsburgh is 17-7 SU in its last 24 games at home
Pittsburgh is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games at home
The total has gone OVER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games at home
Pittsburgh is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Atlanta
Pittsburgh is 9-1-1 SU in its last 11 games when playing Atlanta
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing Atlanta
Pittsburgh is 4-0-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Atlanta
Falcons Injuries:
CB Justin Bethel (knee) – Out
DT Grady Jarrett (ankle, knee) – Out
DE Derrick Shelby (groin) – Out
Steelers Injuries
S Morgan Burnett (groin) – Doubtful
WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle) – Doubtful
LB Vince Williams (hamstring) – Doubtful
Weather:
Game Release:Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons (Oct. 7) Game Release
Game Capsule:Capsules - Week 5-pages-9