Steelers Vs. Falcons 2018 Week 5: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 5

Atlanta Falcons (1-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2-1)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: FOX (locally WPGH-TV, channel 53)

Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Laura Okmin (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -3

Trends:

Atlanta is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games

Atlanta is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Atlanta’s last 11 games

Atlanta is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Atlanta’s last 5 games on the road

Atlanta is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh

Atlanta is 1-9-1 SU in its last 11 games when playing Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Atlanta’s last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh

Atlanta is 0-4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games

Pittsburgh is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games

Pittsburgh is 11-4-1 SU in its last 16 games

Pittsburgh is 1-3-1 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games

Pittsburgh is 0-5 ATS in its last 5 games at home

Pittsburgh is 17-7 SU in its last 24 games at home

Pittsburgh is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games at home

Pittsburgh is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Atlanta

Pittsburgh is 9-1-1 SU in its last 11 games when playing Atlanta

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing Atlanta

Pittsburgh is 4-0-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Atlanta

Falcons Injuries:

CB Justin Bethel (knee) – Out

DT Grady Jarrett (ankle, knee) – Out

DE Derrick Shelby (groin) – Out

Steelers Injuries

S Morgan Burnett (groin) – Doubtful

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle) – Doubtful

LB Vince Williams (hamstring) – Doubtful

Weather:







Game Release:

Game Capsule: