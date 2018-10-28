Steelers Vs. Browns: Inactives For Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for their Week 7 Sunday afternoon home game against the Cleveland Browns and as expected, it includes the name of the one who ended the week listed as out on the team’s Friday injury report.

Inactive Sunday afternoon against the Browns after ending the week listed as out on the Steelers injury report are tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee). With Gilbert sidelined on Sunday, backup offensive lineman Matt Feiler is expected to make his second start of the season at right tackle.

The Steelers other six Sunday afternoon Week 7 inactives are all officially considered healthy scratches and they are quarterback Mason Rudolph, defensive end L.T. Walton, tackle Zach Banner and safety Marcus Allen, wide receiver James Washington, and cornerback Brian Allen.

This marks the first time this season that Washington has been made inactive.

Absent from the Steelers inactives list this week are safety Morgan Burnett, wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey and inside linebacker L.J. Fort. Burnett had been sidelined since Week 2 while Heyward-Bey had previously missed the team’s last two games. Fort, on the other hand, had previously missed just one game with an injury.

