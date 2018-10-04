Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 5: Williams, Heyward-Bey, Burnett All Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers second injury report of Week 5 has now been released and the latest offering shows that several players who sat out the team’s Wednesday session returned to practice fully on Thursday.

After being given Wednesday off, Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (not injury related), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related) all practiced fully on Thursday.

After sitting out on Wednesday, wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle) and linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring) were both sidelined again on Thursday. Both players were injured during the Steelers Sunday night home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

If Heyward-Bey can’t play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, fellow wide receiver Justin Hunter might dress in his place. As for Williams Sunday status, if he’s unable to play against the Falcons then the Steelers might use a combination of their other three inside linebackers, Tyler Matakevich, L.J. Fort and Matthew Thomas, to replace him situationally throughout the game.

safety Morgan Burnett (groin) also failed to practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday and thus its now looking like he;’ll miss a third consecutive game. The Steelers also added tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) and guard Ramon Foster (not injury related) to their injury report on Thursday after both players sat out practice. Foster was obviously given the day off and we’ll have to watch and see if Gilbert can go on Friday.

The Steelers also listed kicker Chris Boswell (left foot) and cornerback Mike Hilton (elbow) as practicing fully again on Thursday. Boswell is on the injury report due to him having his foot stepped on during the team’s Wednesday practice. As for Hilton, the Steelers starting slot defender, he remains on track to play Sunday against the Falcons after missing the team’s Week 4 Sunday night game with a hyperextended elbow.