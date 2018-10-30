Steelers Injury Report: Big Ben Fractured Index Finger Not An Issue; Sensabaugh, Gilbert Day-To-Day

While we won’t know for sure until the Pittsburgh Steelers release their first injury report of Week 9 on Wednesday, early signs point to the team being very healthy ahead of their upcoming Sunday road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the team’s injury situation during his weekly press conference and started with a quick update on the left index finger that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had injured during the second quarter of the team’s Sunday home win over the Cleveland Browns.

“From a health standpoint, Ben had a fractured index finger on his left hand,” Tomlin said. “It didn’t prohibit him from being effective in the second half of the game, but obviously we’ll look at it in terms of his availability this week and how it might affect him in a practice setting and so forth. Not anticipating it being an issue for him in play or in game, but I did talk about it after [the last game] and I wanted to give you guys an update.”

Tomlin also updated the health of cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (foot/toe) and tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) on Tuesday.

“Coty Sensabaugh will be managed day-to-day with his toe and we’ll see what that means for his availability,” Tomlin said. “Marcus Gilbert missed the last game with a knee. He’ll be given an opportunity to participate this week and we’ll see what the participation looks like in terms of his availability.”

Sensabaugh suffered his injury in the fourth quarter against the Browns and was replaced on the field by fellow cornerback Cameron Sutton. As for Gilbert, he missed the game against the Browns with his knee injury and was replaced in the starting lineup at right tackle by Matt Feiler.

The Steelers first official injury report of Week 9 will be released at the conclusion of the team’s Wednesday practice. We can probably expect center Maurkice Pouncey and guard Ramon Foster to show up on it at some point in the next few days due to them both likely to receiver veteran days off.