Colts Vs. Patriots Week 5 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 5 of the 2018 NFL regular season will get underway shortly with a game between the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) and the New England Patriots (2-2) and as usual, I look forward to sitting back and watching it.

The Colts are coming off of back-to-back losses while the Patriots beat the previously undefeated Miami Dolphins last Sunday at home. The Pittsburgh Steelers, by the way, will host the Patriots in Week 15.

Below are the inactive lists for tonight’s game between the Colts and Patriots in addition to the official league game capsule preview. The Colts are without several key offensive players Thursday night due to injuries.

As usual, feel free to discuss this contest in the comments below. Throughout the game, I will add some video highlights to the body of this post as well. Enjoy your football evening and thanks for stopping by the site.

Colts Inactives:

TE Jack Doyle

T/G Denzelle Good

WR T.Y. Hilton

RB Marlon Mack

CB Kenny Moore II

DT Hassan Ridgeway

CB Quincy Wilson

Patriots Inactives:

OL Cole Croston

OL Ted Karras

CB Eric Rowe

CB Cyrus Jones

DL Geneo Grissom

DE Derek Rivers

DL Keionta Davis