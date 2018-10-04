Colts Vs. Patriots Week 5 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 5 of the 2018 NFL regular season will get underway shortly with a game between the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) and the New England Patriots (2-2) and as usual, I look forward to sitting back and watching it.
The Colts are coming off of back-to-back losses while the Patriots beat the previously undefeated Miami Dolphins last Sunday at home. The Pittsburgh Steelers, by the way, will host the Patriots in Week 15.
Below are the inactive lists for tonight’s game between the Colts and Patriots in addition to the official league game capsule preview. The Colts are without several key offensive players Thursday night due to injuries.
As usual, feel free to discuss this contest in the comments below. Throughout the game, I will add some video highlights to the body of this post as well.
Colts Inactives:
TE Jack Doyle
T/G Denzelle Good
WR T.Y. Hilton
RB Marlon Mack
CB Kenny Moore II
DT Hassan Ridgeway
CB Quincy Wilson
Patriots Inactives:
OL Cole Croston
OL Ted Karras
CB Eric Rowe
CB Cyrus Jones
DL Geneo Grissom
DE Derek Rivers
DL Keionta Davis