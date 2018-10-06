2018 NFL Week 5 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag.
|Week 5 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots 8:25 PM ET (THUR)
|Patriots -11
|Patriots -11
|Patriots -11
|Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns +3
|Ravens -3
|Browns +3
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -3
|Jaguars +3
|Chiefs -3
|Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills +5
|Titans -5
|Titans -5
|New York Giants at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers -6.5
|Giants +6.5
|Panthers -6.5
|Denver Broncos at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Pick
|Broncos Pick
|Jets Pick
|Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Pick
|Lions Pick
|Lions Pick
|Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -5.5
|Bengals -5.5
|Dolphins +5.5
|Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -5
|Chargers -5
|Chargers -5
|Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -4
|49ers -4
|49ers -4
|Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -3
|Vikings +3
|Eagles -3
|Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks +7.5
|Rams -7.5
|Rams -7.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans -3
|Cowboys +3
|Cowboys +3
|Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Saints -6.5
|Saints -6.5
|Saints -6.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -3
|Steelers -3
|Falcons +3
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 30-26
|Steelers 36-35
|Week 4 Results
|8-6-1
|5-9-1
|2018 Results
|30-31-2
|26-35-2