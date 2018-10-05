The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Injury Report, Falcons Game Preview, ILBs, Weekly Picks & More

Season 9, Episode 31 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday injury report and look ahead to what the final one of Week 5 might look like on Friday afternoon as the team prepares to host the Atlanta Falcons Sunday at Heinz Field.

We go over the late play of Steelers inside linebacker L.J. Fort against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night and discuss his chances of possibly playing more Sunday against the Falcons should injured starter Vince Williams be unable to suit up. We mix in a few comments from Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler on the topic as well.

Is the Steelers Sunday game against the Falcons destined to be a shootout? We give you our final thoughts on the upcoming Week 5 game and discuss how both teams might attack and defend one another.

As usual, we end our Friday show with our weekly picks of all the games around the league in Week 5 and that includes our final score predictions for the Steelers game against the Falcons.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

