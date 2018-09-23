Watch: JuJu Smith-Schuster Mastering The Slot

Our third “talk to the tape” this week. Wanted a change of pace and look at a positive from Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The focus here is predictably on the offense. Today, we’re talking about JuJu Smith-Schuster, picking up where he left off from a stellar rookie campaign.

In today’s video, we’re examining Smith-Schuster’s game and the high football IQ he’s showing at such a young age. Four different plays to show that.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. Thanks for watching.