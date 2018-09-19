The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Locker Room Status, Handling Of AB, Tomlin Tuesday & More

Season 9, Episode 24 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to discussing the current status of the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room with the team entering Week 3 of the 2018 NFL regular season with an 0-1-1 record.

Has head coach Mike Tomlin indeed lost the Steelers locker room like some media reports are suggesting? What constitutes a lost locker room and which Steelers players might be responsible for it being lost if it is indeed lost?

We move on to talk some about Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown not showing on Monday and Tomlin’s response to that. We talk about what Brown’s agent said about his client’s Monday absence and how Tomlin should go about dealing with the wide receiver if indeed he just blew off practice.

We move on to talk about if the Steelers really would consider firing defensive coordinator Keith Butler during the season and if indeed that happened, who would take over for him. We also tell you why we think Tomlin job is safe not only this season, but after it as well should the team ultimately not make the playoffs.

The Steelers will next play the 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night so we go over the team’s injury report as of Tuesday and talk about a few other things Tomlin had to say during his weekly press conference. We also start slowly previewing the Buccaneers ahead of us having a writer who covers their beat join us on Friday.

The Steelers worded out a few specialists on Tuesday, so we go over those names and discuss if a move will be made with punter Jordan Berry this week.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

