The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Buccaneers Week 3 MNF Game Recap & More

Season 9, Episode 26 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Tuesday show, David Todd and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-27 Monday road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As usual, David and I start with our overall thoughts coming out of the Steelers game and then proceed to go through what happened in the contest series by series.

We go over several big plays and moments that took place Monday night in Tampa and spend quite a bit of time talking about if we learned anything new about the 2018 Steelers in their win over the Buccaneers.

The Steelers had quite a few more penalties Monday night and that leads to us talking about a few of the roughing calls.

We discuss the players who showed up on the Monday night inactive list and talk a little about the elbow injury that Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton suffered during the game.

We have a quick turnaround now thanks to the Monday night game and the next episode will drop on Wednesday as we start previewing the Steelers week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens with our buddy John Eisenberg.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

