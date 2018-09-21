The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Buccaneers Preview, Injuries, Browns Win, AB Thursday Recap & More

Season 9, Episode 25 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to discussing the Cleveland Browns beating the New York Jets Thursday night with rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield leading the comeback. We discuss what this now means for the Browns moving forward and if their outlook the next three years is now better than that of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We move on to talk about the Steelers current injury situation ahead of their Monday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We also quickly go over the important names on the Buccaneers Thursday injury report worth noting. We move on to talk about the media session that Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown had on Thursday and that includes covering a few main talking points and going over some listener feedback on the topic.

We move on to go our initial preview of the Steelers Monday night game against the Buccaneers before we are joined by Greg Auman, who now covers Tampa Bay for The Athletic. Auman gives us his insight on the 2-0 Buccaneers ahead of their home game against the Steelers as we discuss with him several players on both sides of the football before he finally gives us his score prediction for the Monday night game.

If you are not already following Auman on Twitter, you can do so at @gregauman. You can also read his coverage of the Buccaneers online here: https://theathletic.com/team/buccaneers/

David and I close out this in-season Friday show the way we always do and that’s by us giving our picks of all of the Week NFL games against the spread using the lines provided by our primary show sponsor, mybookie.ag.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

