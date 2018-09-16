Steelers Vs. Chiefs: Inactives For Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for their Week 2 Sunday home game against the Kansas City Chiefs and as expected, it includes the names of there players who ended the week listed as doubtful on the team’s Friday injury report.

Inactive Sunday against the Chiefs after ending the week listed as doubtful on the Steelers injury report are cornerback Joe Haden (hamstring), guard David DeCastro (hand) and defensive end Tyson Alualu. With Haden inactive, second-year cornerback Cameron Sutton is likely to start in his place against the Chiefs while reserve interior offensive lineman B.J. Finney is expected to start in place of the injured DeCastro at right guard on Sunday. With Alualu inactive with an injury, fellow defensive end L.T. Walton dresses against the Chiefs as a backup. Walton was one of the Steelers healthy inactive players in Week 1.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph, safety Marcus Allen , tackle Zach Banner, and wide receiver Justin Hunter round out the Steelers Week 2 inactives as healthy scratches.

Steelers tight end Vance McDonald will make his 2018 debut Sunday against the Chiefs as he is active for the game. McDonald missed nearly all of training camp and the entire preseason with a foot injury. Steelers cornerback Coty Sensabaugh and backup interior offensive lineman Matt Feiler are both active this week after being healthy scratches in Week 1.

The other three Steelers players who ended the week listed as questionable, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (elbow), cornerback Artie Burns (toe) and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward (knee), are all active for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Mason Rudolph

T Zach Banner

S Marcus Allen

CB Joe Haden

G David DeCastro

DE Tyson Alualu

WR Justin Hunter

Chiefs Inactive Players

S Eric Berry

RB Darrel Williams

CB Charvarius Ward

LB Ben Niemann

OL Austin Reiter

OL Kahlil McKenzie

DL Justin Hamilton