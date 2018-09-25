Steelers Injury Report: Hilton Still Being Evaluated; DeCastro, Gilbert, Burnett Might Play Against Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton suffered an elbow injury during the teams Monday night road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and on Tuesday head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t have much of an update on his condition.

“Mike Hilton’s elbow is being evaluated as we speak,” Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference.

Hilton, who said after the game was over that he believes he may have suffered a hyperextended elbow when he tackled Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries near the sideline to start the fourth quarter, seemed to believe he will ultimately be able to play Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

In addition to Hilton suffering an injury Monday night, the Steelers had three other players miss the game against the Buccaneers with injuries. Tomlin said Tuesday that all three of those players have a shot at playing Sunday night against the Ravens.

“A number of the guys that missed time last week because of injury, Morgan Burnett, David DeCastro, Marcus Gilbert, all have a legitimate chance to participate in this game and as we always do, their practice participation will be our guide in terms of their availability,” Tomlin said.

Monday night’s game was the second consecutive one missed by guard David DeCastro (hand). Tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) and safety Morgan Burnett (groin), on the other hand, suffered their respective injuries during the team’s Week 2 home game.