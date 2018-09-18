Steelers Injury Report: Gilbert, Foster Banged Up Entering Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers seemingly have a lot of team-related issues heading into their Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and you can add a few new injured players to that.

After saying the team suffered no real notable injuries following the Sunday home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday during his weekly press conference that two of the team’s starting offensive linemen, tackle Marcus Gilbert and guard Ramon Foster, are now dealing with injuries as the team prepares for their Week 3 Monday night game against the Buccaneers.

“Got a couple of new ones [injuries] to manage and watch,” Tomlin explained “Gilbert with a hamstring and Ramon Foster’s managing a knee. We’ll watch those guys through the week and see how they go.”

Foster and Gilbert now join guard David DeCastro as starting offensive linemen currently dealing with injuries. DeCastro missed the game against the Chiefs with a fractured hand and Tomlin updated his situation on Tuesday in addition to defensive end Tyson Alualu, who also missed the game against the Chiefs with an injury.

“DeCastro’s got a chance as he works his way back from his hand,” Tomlin said. “Well watch his participation during the week. Alualu, same thing as he works his way back from a shoulder.”

Steelers starting cornerback Joe Haden, who also sat out Sundays game against the Chiefs because of a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 1, sounds like he has a chance to play Monday night against the Buccaneers.

“I didn’t mention Joe Haden, he had a good week of rehabilitation,” Tomlin said. “We anticipate him working. But again, we’ll let the result of that work and the quality of that work be our guide in terms of determining his availability.”

The Steelers first official injury report for Week 3 won;t be released until Thursday because of the team playing on Monday night.