Steelers CB Joe Haden To Have MRI On Injured Hamstring On Monday

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden left Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury in the second half and while head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t offer any updates during his post-game press conference, the veteran defensive back did in the team’s locker room. He stated after the game that he’ll undergo an MRI on Monday
“We’ll find out more tomorrow,” Haden said after the Steelers and Browns played to a 21-21 tie, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I just know it’s my hamstring. I’m going to figure it out.”
Haden, who had registered 3 total tackles and a pass defensed before leaving Sunday’s game with his hamstring injury, was replaced in the starting defense by second-year cornerback Cameron Sutton.
Haden has had problems stay healthy the last several season. Last season, his first with the Steelers, Haden missed five games after suffering a broken fibula in Week 10. In his seven previous seasons with the Browns, Haden only played in all 16 games during one regular season just once and that was during his 2010 rookie season. Haden turned 29 this past April.
Should Haden’s hamstring injury wind up sidelining him moving forward, Sutton will likely start in his place. Additionally, fellow cornerback Coty Sensabaugh, who was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Browns, will likely start dressing next week.