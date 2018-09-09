Steelers CB Joe Haden Leaves Game Against Browns With Hamstring Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden has left the Week 1 games against the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury and will not return.
Haden, who is in his second season with the Steelers, left Sunday’s game inured in the fourth quarter. He had registered three total tackles before leaving the game and also had a pass defensed in the second half that saved a deep touchdown.
Haden was replaced in the game by second-year cornerback Cameron Sutton. The Steelers only dressed four cornerbacks for Sunday’s game as Coty Sebnsabaugh was one of the team’s seven inactive players.
Head coach Mike Tomlin will likely update the condition of Haden after the game. The veteran cornerback missed several games last season with a broken fibula.
UPDATE: Tomlin did not mention Haden after the game was over.