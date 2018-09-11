Report: Raiders Expected To Re-sign WR Martavis Bryant Soon

The Oakland Raiders are expected to re-sign wide receiver Martavis Bryant very soon, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The #Raiders and Martavis Bryant are closing in on a 1-year deal — and barring any hiccup, he's expected to play this week, per team source. Not officially signed yet, but they called him this morning and it's expected to get done today. Quite the twist. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 11, 2018

Bryant, who was released by the Raiders in the team’s final round of cuts prior to the start of the regular season, is reportedly signing a one-year deal with Oakland and is expected to play in Week 2.

Just last week it was reported that Bryant was facing another one-year suspension from the NFL for a substance-related relapse, according to ESPN. Since then, however, the league has not announced any sort of suspension for the former fourth-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Raiders traded a third-round selection to the Steelers in exchange for Bryant during this year’s draft and the Clemson product seemingly disappointed his new team ever since.

As we witnessed Monday night in the Raiders home loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Oakland really needs a deep threat wide receiver. While tight end Jared Cook led the Raiders in receptions Monday night with 9 for 180 yards, the other Oakland wide receivers combined to catch just 5 passes for 43 yards. In fact, wide receiver Amari Cooper, a former first-round draft pick, only caught one pass for 9 yards Monday night against the Rams.