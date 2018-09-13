Ravens Vs. Bengals Week 2 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 2 of the 2018 NFL regular season gets underway tonight as the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North game.
The Bengals and Ravens both won their Week 1 games so barring a tie tonight, one of these two teams will enter Week 3 as the leaders of the AFC North with a 2-0 record. Personally, I’m rooting hard for a tie tonight as that would be hilarious.
By the way, the Pittsburgh Steelers will play their first of two games against the Ravens this season in Week 4 and their first of two games against the Bengals in Week 6.
Below are the inactive lists for tonight’s game between the Bengals and Ravens in addition to the official league game capsule preview.
As usual, feel free to discuss this contest in the comments below. Throughout the game, I will add some video highlights to the body of this post as well. Enjoy your football evening and thanks for stopping by the site.
Ravens Inactives:
QB Robert Griffin III
WR Jordan Lasley
TE Hayden Hurst
OL Jermaine Eluemunor
DT Willie Henry
DT Zach Sieler
DB Maurice Canady
Bengals Inactives:
LB Preston Brown
WR Cody Core
WR Auden Tate
RB Mark Walton
G Christian Westerman
T Cedric Ogbuehi
DT Josh Tupou
Flacco INT #Ravens pic.twitter.com/9rVgpxXQgP
— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) September 14, 2018
#Bengalds TD to Green pic.twitter.com/234C65tNlc
— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) September 14, 2018
Week 2 Ravens Bengals Capsule
How di this not get picked? pic.twitter.com/VCNC7ygLY1
— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) September 14, 2018