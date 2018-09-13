Ravens Vs. Bengals Week 2 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 2 of the 2018 NFL regular season gets underway tonight as the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North game.

The Bengals and Ravens both won their Week 1 games so barring a tie tonight, one of these two teams will enter Week 3 as the leaders of the AFC North with a 2-0 record. Personally, I’m rooting hard for a tie tonight as that would be hilarious.

By the way, the Pittsburgh Steelers will play their first of two games against the Ravens this season in Week 4 and their first of two games against the Bengals in Week 6.

Below are the inactive lists for tonight’s game between the Bengals and Ravens in addition to the official league game capsule preview.

Ravens Inactives:

QB Robert Griffin III

WR Jordan Lasley

TE Hayden Hurst

OL Jermaine Eluemunor

DT Willie Henry

DT Zach Sieler

DB Maurice Canady

Bengals Inactives:

LB Preston Brown

WR Cody Core

WR Auden Tate

RB Mark Walton

G Christian Westerman

T Cedric Ogbuehi

DT Josh Tupou