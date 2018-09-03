Maurkice Pouncey Says You Can ‘Count’ On Le’Veon Bell Reporting Wednesday

The biggest question for the Pittsburgh Steelers right now is: when will Le’Veon Bell show up? Maurkice Pouncey says he knows the answer.

In a tweet sent out by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Pouncey said he believes Bell will report this Wednesday.

Maurkice Pouncey: Le’Veon Bell will be here Wednesday. Count on it. Says he hasn’t been told that directly but he cites what he knows about Bell, that he won’t stay away. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 3, 2018

As Fowler’s tweet indicates, Pouncey says he hasn’t heard that from Bell himself but believes everything else he knows indicates that.

Bell did not report for today’s practice, the first of the Week One prep against the Cleveland Browns, though technically a “bonus” practice since Monday isn’t a typical practice day during the regular season. Kevin Colbert issued a statement expressing “disappointment” in Bell not signing his franchise tender.

If Pouncey’s claim is true, it’s likely – though not certain – Bell will end up playing Week One against Cleveland. If he does, his workload will surely be reduced to a similar amount as last year, around 75%. James Conner has impressed during training camp and the preseason. The Steelers, as they did last year, could also request a temporary roster exemption for Bell, giving them a 54 man roster.

I guess we’ll find out our answer within 48 hours.