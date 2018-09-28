2018 NFL Week 4: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday yinz and welcome to the weekend,

Did you enjoy the Thursday night game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings? Too much scoring and not enough defense for you? Personally, I like a little better defensive play but must admit that the quarterbacking in that game was fantastic to watch. A lot of great throws down the middle of the field and to the end zone in that game. The Rams are going to be a tough team to beat in the NFC this season barring significant injuries.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking for their second win of 2018 Sunday night and against the Baltimore Ravens and as usual, we can probably expect to see an exciting game and one that likely won’t be decided until late. A Steelers win combined with losses by both the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns will result in Pittsburgh being in first place of the AFC North. The Bengals, by the way, play the Steelers Week 5 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons.

Not much is going on with me on this Friday night other than watching some more tape of the Ravens as I did not get to finish all of my studying prior to this morning. I might also run out to a casino at midnight tonight to count a few cards in peace.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer on this Friday night and I look forward to reading the responses. Please have a fantastic and safe weekend and we look forward to covering the game for everyone Sunday night.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Typically, Steelers-Ravens games are close. Will the winning team Sunday night win by more than 3.5-points?

2 – Will Steelers rookie linebacker Matthew Thomas play at least 5 defensive snaps Sunday night against the Ravens?

3 – Will Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger complete MORE THAN 2 passes outside the numbers and more than 15 yards past the original line of scrimmage Sunday night against the Ravens? (I’ll make sure to give results to David)

4 – Name the Steelers offensive player who will register the longest play from scrimmage Sunday night against the Ravens.

5 – Over-or-under: Steelers total accepted penalties against them Sunday night against the Ravens — 8.5?

Recap of 2018 NFL Week 3 Steeler Friday Night Question

Question 1 – Ryan Fitzpatrick easily exceeded 320 passing yards Monday night. 54.7% of Steelers Depot respondents said he would. Thankfully, Fitzpatrick did not add to his 411 passing yards on his last drive. Instead, he threw three straight incompletions.

Question 2 – JuJu Smith-Schuster had 9 receptions, his longest was 43 yards. It exceeded 29 yards, but he did not score a touchdown. So, the 68% of respondents who answered “no” earned the point on this question.

Question 3 – James Conner had some key plays including a 17-yard run with 2:17 left in the game. That first down allowed Ben Roethlisberger to kneel three straight times from the victory formation to end the game. Despite Conner’s efforts, his 95 yards of total offense fell short of the 128.5 that was the over/under in this question. 40% of respondents got this correct.

Question 4 – Chris Boswell missed the first extra point attempt much to Steelers Nation’s consternation. However, there were no safeties, onside kicks, blocked punts or two-point conversion attempts in this game. So, the 77.3% of respondents who answered false got the point.

Question 5 – Both the Steelers and the Buccaneers recorded three sacks apiece. 29.3% of respondents got this right.

The questions were not easy to predict this week. Only 4 of the 75 entries aced them to get the 5-point bonus. Kudos to Sir notrightinthehead, will, & ND_Steel who leaped onto the leaderboard with perfect scores. A special shout out to the GreenBastard who has aced the questions 2 weeks in a row to lock in sole possession of first place.

The Leaderboard after Week 3:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE Change GreenBastard 27 1st Johnny Loose 19 2 nd (tie) -1 will 19 2 nd (tie * DirtDawg1964 18 4 th (tie) -1 B&G 18 4 th (tie) ND_Steel 18 4 th (tie) * ImMikeD 15 7 th (tie) -2 6 ring circus 15 7 th (tie) -2 AndrewWoo 15 7 th (tie) -2 Sir notrightinhead 15 7 th (tie) * Earl 14 11th -6 LucasY59 13 12 th (tie) -7 hoptown 13 12 th (tie) -7 Stas 13 12 th (tie) -7 Eric Childress 13 12 th (tie) Steeldog22 13 12 th (tie) Wes Lee 13 12 th (tie) Marcel Chris Chauvet 13 12 th (tie) pittfan 13 12 th (tie) * Jeremy 13 12 th (tie) *

*new to leaderboard