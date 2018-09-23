2018 NFL Week 3 Early Games Discussion Thread

With the Pittsburgh Steelers not playing their Week 3 game until Monday night, we can all sit back and enjoy a full day of other NFL games on the television. Personally, I don’t get too many opportunities to do just that so I’m really looking forward to the full slate of games ahead today.

The Week 3 Sunday schedule includes a long list of early games and that includes two AFC North teams in the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens both playing.

We’ll use this thread to discuss the early games on Sunday and another one will follow in about 3 hours that will be dedicated to the late afternoon games of Week 3.

I’ll try to add several video highlights to these posts as they become available. Have a great football Sunday and thank you for stopping by the site today.