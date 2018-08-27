The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Titans Preseason Game Recap, 54-Man Roster Discussion, Punter Battle & More

Season 9, Episode 14 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora once again sits in for David Todd and we get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

We go over the few injuries suffered in the third preseason game to start with and then proceed to discuss what stuck out to us offensively for the Steelers against the Titans. We go through every position group and let you know who we thought played well and who we thought didn’t.

After a 30 minute discussion about the play of the Steelers offense on Saturday we move on to the defensive side of the football. There were thankfully quite a few positives to talk about both from an induvial play and overly scheme aspect so we try to touch on all areas. We talk about rookie inside linebacker Matthew Thomas playing some with the first-team unit against the Titans and spend a little extra time discussing the Steelers young outside linebackers.

The Steelers might have a 54-man roster to work with for exactly one week so we go over how that situation might play out and which players might benefit from it.

Do the Steelers have a punter battle with one preseason game remaining? Alex and I discuss that topic to close out this Monday episode in addition to him reviewing a few possible trade scenarios he recently wrote about.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

