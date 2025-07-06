Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,585)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1585 on this Sunday afternoon, I talk about why this recent trade the Pittsburgh Steelers made with the Miami Dolphins may be Omar Khan’s biggest gamble this offseason.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1585)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP6490498710
6bc9mw6n