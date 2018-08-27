Steelers Waive WR Justin Thomas To Make Room For New WR Ryan Switzer

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now made their trade with the Oakland Raiders for wide receiver Ryan Switzer official and that includes announcing they sent a 2019 fifth-round draft pick in addition to receiving a 2018 sixth-round selection as part of that deal. Additionally, the Steelers announced that wide receiver Justin Thomas was the player waived to make room for Switzer on the 90-man roster.

Thomas, who bounced on and off the Steelers practice squad last season after originally being signed late last August, didn’t play in the team’s Saturday preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. It is unknown if an injury prevented Thomas from playing Saturday and we’ll find out later today if he was waived as injured.

A Georgia Tech product, Thomas entered the NFL in 2017 with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent. After being waived by the Saints last July, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams and was with them for a few weeks before being waived again.

Thomas failed to register any catches for the Steelers this year during the preseason in the 9 total offensive snaps he was on the field for.