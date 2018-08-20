Steelers Updated Meaningless Depth Chart Includes A Few Noticeable Changes

The Pittsburgh Steelers released an updated depth chart ahead of their third preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday and this one includes a few notable changes at a few positions.

For starters, wide receivers James Washington and Damoun Patterson have both moved up on this week’s depth chart and that’s probably not too terribly surprising. Additionally, rookie safety Terrell Edmunds is now listed as the backup behind veteran Morgan Burnett at strong safety.

One other noticeable change this week is that veteran linebacker Jon Bostic has overtaken Tyler Matakevich at the inside spot alongside Vince Williams on the latest depth chart. Additionally, rookie Matthew Thomas has also jumped Matt Galambos on this latest depth chart.

Rookie running back Jaylen Samuels now appears to be ahead of veteran Stevan Ridley based on the latest depth chart when compared to the one released ahead of the preseason opener.

When Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin meets the media later this week he’ll likely say that not much should be read into these recent depth chart changes. That said, it’s hard not to notice all of them and write about them just the same.

The Steelers third preseason game will be Saturday night at Heinz Field against the Titans.