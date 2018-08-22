Steelers Saturday Preseason Game Against Titans To Be Shown Live On NFL Network

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their most meaningful preseason game of 2018 Saturday at Heinz Field against the Tennessee Titans and if you live outside of the local viewing area and have the NFL Network, you’ll be able to watch it live.

The NFL officially announced via a press release on Wednesday that the Steelers Saturday, August 25 home game at Heinz Field against the Titans will be shown live on their network as part of a double-header. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM ET. The television feed should be KDKA-TV one and that means Bob Pompeani and Charlie Batch will handle the play-by-play and color commentary, respectably, with Missi Matthews of steelers.com likely providing the sideline reports.

If you miss the Steelers game on the NFL Network on Saturday and forget to DVR it, they are currently scheduled to replay it on Monday, August 27 at 4:00 PM ET and again on Thursday, August 30 at 10:00 AM ET. Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams, however.

The Saturday game against the Titans figures to include several Steelers starters seeing their first preseason action of 2018 and that list of players includes quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, center Maurkice Pouncey, defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, cornerback Joe Haden and maybe even wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to preview the team’s Saturday home game against the Titans and as usual, we’ll make sure to pass along anything of importance he might say.