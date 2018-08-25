Steelers Injury Update: Washington, James, Tucker Being Evaluated After Win Over Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Tennessee Titans 16-6 in their third preseason game of 2018 on Saturday and after the home game was over, head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the injuries suffered during the contest.
Tomlin said that wide receivers Marcus Tucker (ankle) and James Washington (abdominal) both suffered injuries during the Saturday game along with tight end Jesse James (back contusion). He said all three players are having their injuries evaluated.
“Don’t know the severity of any of those,” Tomlin said during his post-game press conference. “We’ll give you an appropriate update when we get it.”
Tucker and Washington were both injured early in the third quarter and neither returned to the game after suffering them. According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Washington said he injured his abdominal muscle when he turned for a ball and that he does not believe it will keep him out much time at all. He said he was removed from the game as a precautionary measure.
As for James, his back contusion likely happened in the first half when he caught a high pass in the middle of the field and was promptly hit in his lower back from behind.
The Steelers will next play the Carolina Panthers on Thursday at Heinz Field and Tomlin will likely meet with the media again on Tuesday to update the status of all injured players as he previews the preseason finale.
Sitting out injured on Saturday were guard Ramon Foster (knee), outside linebacker T.J. Watt (hamstring), tight end Vance McDonald (foot), tight end Xavier Grimble (thumb), safety Morgan Burnett (undisclosed), defensive tackle Daniel McCullers (undisclosed), center Patrick Morris (undisclosed), running back Stevan Ridley (groin) and cornerback Mike Hilton (undisclosed).