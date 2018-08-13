Steelers Camp Injury Report: AB Is Fine, Tuitt Sits Monday With Illness

The Pittsburgh Steelers just wrapped up their fourteenth training camp practice of 2018 a little while ago and after the Monday session was over head coach Mike Tomlin told the media that wide receiver Antonio Brown sitting out the team portion was by design and that he did not aggravate the quad injury that had previously ailed him.

Earlier during Monday’s practice, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on Twitter that Brown had limped off the field after going through the individual portion of practice. That report, as you can probably imagine, created a lot of anxiety for Steelers fans. While Brown is indeed fine, he’s still very unlikely to play Thursday night in the Steelers second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was given a maintenance day on Monday and we’ll have to wait and see if Tomlin plans on letting him play Thursday night against the Packers. Odds are probably good that he’ll sit the game out, however.

Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (illness) sat out Monday’s practice with an illness, according to Tomlin.

Also sitting out on Monday, according to Alex Kozora, were outside linebacker T.J. Watt (hamstring), tight end Vance McDonald (foot), safety Sean Davis (groin), running back James Conner (undisclosed), tight end Xavier Grimble (thumb), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (undisclosed), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (concussion?), outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo (undisclosed) and safety Marcus Allen (undisclosed).

Tomlin will preview the team’s Thursday preseason game against the Packers during a Tuesday press conference and that will be followed by the final training camp practice of 2018 that will be open to the public.