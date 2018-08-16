Report: Steelers Roethlisberger Out Of Concussion Protocol

Breathe easy, Steelers Nation. Ben Roethliseberger appears to be ok.

Yesterday, we noted Big Ben had made the trip to Green Bay, a good sign after leaving the final training camp practice with a head injury. According to the PPG’s Gerry Dulac, Roethlisberger has passed his tests and is out of concussion protocol.

Ben Roethlisberger is fine and out of concussion protocol. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) August 16, 2018

Dulac also notes Roethlisberger is expected to practice when the Steelers get back to Pittsburgh and is cleared to play in the third preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. He won’t play tonight but that was determined by Mike Tomlin prior to his injury.

Roethlisberger was injured in the final practice during the Seven Shots series. Reportedly, he stepped on another players foot, falling and hitting the back of his head. He stayed down for several minutes before sitting on a water cooler and then making his way off the field.

While it certainly was scary to see it, there’s clearly no injury here and Roethlisberger’s status for the regular season opener isn’t in any question. Which is good, because the Steelers will need #7 at his best as they look to make a Super Bowl run.