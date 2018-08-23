James Washington Sets Steelers Record In Preseason Loss To Packers

Circling back to this topic a little late but it’s hard to over praise James Washington’s performance last Thursday. The most dominant player on the Pittsburgh Steelers offense, he finished the day with five catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Based on my research, no rookie Steeler has racked up that many receiving yards in the Kevin Colbert era. Washington is in good company, beating out Antonio Brown for the record. Brown put up 84 yards in his first ever preseason game back in 2010.

Since 2000, here are the Steelers rookie yards leaders.

1. James Washington – 114 (2018)

2. Antonio Brown – 84 (2010)

3. Damoun Patterson – 77 (2018)

4. Nate Washington – 76 (2005)

5. Emmanuel Sanders – 66 (2010)

6. Chris Rainey – 64 (2012)

7. Tyler Murphy – 61 (2015)

8. Antwaan Randle El – 60 (2002)

9. Plaxico Burress – 60 (2000)

Preseason numbers end up being meaningless but that’s not bad company to be in all things considered. Five of the other seven went on to start at least 70 games in their career. As I’m sure you can tell, that makes him the first rookie receiver to go over the 100 yard mark this century.

For any receiver, rookie or not, Washington’s 100 yard game is just the 4th such one under Colbert. The list:

1. Martavis Bryant – 138 (2015)

2. Antonio Brown – 137 (2011)

3. James Washington – 114 (2018)

4. Antonio Brown – 108 (2012)

Washington is the first Steelers receiver with two touchdown receptions in one game since Brown pulled in a pair in 2012, that 108 yard game that appears above. Here are the receivers who’ve done that since 2000.

James Washington – 2018

Antonio Brown – 2011, 2012

That’s it.

Earlier in the preseason, Washington said his goal was to follow AB’s lead. Two weeks in, he’s off to a good start.