Yahya Black Unsure Of NT Possibility, Will Play ‘Wherever’ Along DL

Coming into the draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a massive need on the defensive line, specifically the interior. They addressed the position in the first round, taking Derrick Harmon. They then double-dipped on the interior with Yahya Black in the fifth round.

The Iowa product brings a lot to the table. However, with a few new faces on the defensive line, Black’s positional fit remains up in the air. Speaking to the media after practice at the Steelers rookie minicamp on Saturday, Black was asked if he’s going to be taking any reps at nose tackle.

“Couldn’t tell you,” Black responded, via team-provided audio. “Wherever he tells me to be, I’ll be there.”

For Black, as a fifth-round selection, he’s got to make the roster first. Fortunately, the Steelers hardly ever release players they recently spent draft capital on. However, Black isn’t simply going to be handed reps in a crowded DL room.

There’s the aforementioned Harmon, and then veterans like Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton who have seen healthy amounts of playing time in the past. Black will also have to fight off Isaiahh Loudermilk, DeMarvin Leal and Logan Lee for playing time, each of whom the Steelers already have familiarity with.

For Black, one would think he fits best on the interior. The Steelers releasing Montravius Adams would seem to imply that they envision Black being able to take on a similar role. However, that’s clearly not a lock for Black. DL coach Karl Dunbar said they view him as more of an end in the post-pick press conference.

With much more depth on the unit than they had last season, not even just on the interior, it would make sense for Pittsburgh to get a complete look at what they have before pigeonholing Black into a specific spot.

With that said, Black’s ability to stop the run is the main reason he’s in Pittsburgh. The Steelers were getting gashed up the middle repeatedly in 2024. Considering that, plus his size, it would make more sense to have Black on the inside. He’s got a massive frame, and even against double-teams, it’s hard for defenses to push him off his anchor. His ability to simply eat up space can help the Steelers defense alone.

One thing is for sure, Black should have plenty of opportunities to prove himself in Pittsburgh. The interior of the defensive line is clearly a spot the Steelers are trying to get younger at. They added three defensive lineman through the draft, and two, including Black, played there in college. No matter where Yahya Black ends up playing, he has the tools to be successful.