Pacman Jones Rips Browns, Wants Shedeur Sanders To Try To ‘Get The F— Out’ Of Cleveland

Shedeur Sanders appears to be one of the more polarizing players in the NFL already, and Pacman Jones is familiar with that concept. Having spent much of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, he’s also familiar with the Cleveland Browns. And by no means does he believe that Sanders belongs there—nor that he should stay there.

For those unfamiliar with him, be forewarned that there will be a considerable amount of profanity.

“Fuck that, I don’t think he should be there”, he said of Shedeur Sanders recently on the Politely Raw! Pacman Jones Show. He called the Browns “the worst motherfuckin’ team that could’ve picked him”, surely for multiple reasons.

Jones also called out Browns GM Andrew Berry for his indifferent press conference discussing Shedeur Sanders. “This fuckin’ guy has no couth about nothing that he is fuckin’ saying”, he said, calling it “one of the worst interviews” by a GM about a player they drafted. “He’s a fucking fifth-round pick! You got five motherfuckin’ quarterbacks!”, he added, after interjecting, “Andrew Berry, shove it up your ass”.

Suffice it to say that Jones is not a fan of Shedeur in Cleveland, though I should note he is friends with Deion Sanders. He appeared on Deion’s show, revealing that he never used his own urine to beat the NFL’s drug tests. And he offered to explain how he managed it, fortunately stopping short of a demonstration.

“If I’m [Shedeur Sanders’] fuckin’ agent, we are trying to figure out if we can go anywhere besides here. Let’s get the fuck out of here”, Jones said. Sanders is stuck in a crowded quarterback room with the Browns, including a rookie they drafted over him. Will they prioritize Dillon Gabriel over him, or treat the two rookies equally?

The aforementioned GM, Berry, doesn’t necessarily appear well-informed about his quarterback room. Having acquired Kenny Pickett via trade this offseason, he seemed unaware that they inherited his fifth-year option decision. One wonders if somebody had to remind him that the Browns drafted Sanders before he spoke.

Pickett and Joe Flacco are the two most likely candidates to start this year, with Gabriel and Sanders competing for backup roles. Given the situation, I think it’s likely they part with one of the veterans. They are unlikely to waive a third-round pick, and, well, Shedeur Sanders is Shedeur Sanders—and everything that means.

And the Browns is the Browns, which is why Pacman Jones believes Shedeur Sanders should find his way out of town. Some have accused Sanders of sandbagging interviews with teams he didn’t want to draft him, so perhaps he isn’t above sabotaging his employment in Cleveland. But as we saw during the draft, such a tactic has broader ramifications and could make finding another job complicated.