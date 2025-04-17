Depot After Dark: Taylor Praises Farrior, Polamalu Spotlight, Steelers’ Last Draft Pick At 21

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for April 16.
TAYLOR PRAISES FARRIOR
The Steelers have been a little more active in free agency in recent years. However, that wasn’t always the case. They used to only make select moves regarding signing players out of free agency. They have struck gold there before, though. James Farrior is one of their best signings ever. In 2002, he joined the Steelers and helped them win two Super Bowls. Ike Taylor recently had high praise for Farrior.
On his Twitter, Taylor commented on a post about Farrior and called him the “best ever” inside linebacker. That might be a bit of a stretch, but Farrior was an incredible player. He made two Pro Bowls, was named a Second-team All-Pro once, and was named a First-team All-Pro once. Farrior was a consistent presence on the Steelers’ defense for years, which is why Taylor has such high praise for him.
POLAMALU SPOTLIGHT
Troy Polamalu is one of the best players in Steelers history. For over 10 years, he was one of the best pieces of their team, helping lead their defense. He was even named Defensive Player of the Year in 2010. Because of that, he made the Pro Football Hall of Fame during his first year of eligibility. It looks like the Hall of Fame is highlighting Polamalu this week.
The Hall of Fame announced on Twitter that Polamalu is the subject of this week’s Gold Jacket Spotlight. The program highlights some notable quotes on Polamalu, looking back on what a spectacular player he was. He was a special player, and there might never be another one like him.
STEELERS’ LAST DRAFT PICK AT 21
This year, the Steelers’ first draft selection is scheduled to come with the 21st pick. At the moment, it’s still unclear what position they could target in round one. They’ve done a lot of work on quarterbacks, but also have huge needs at running back and defensive line. Steve Flack, the Pro Football Hall of Fame International Ambassador, recently looked back at the last player the Steelers took at 21.
The 1990 draft was the last time the Steelers picked at 21. As Flack brought attention to on his Twitter, they selected tight end Eric Green. Green was a good player with the Steelers, playing five years with them. He made two Pro Bowls in his last two years in Pittsburgh. We’ll see what kind of player the Steelers will land at 21 this year.