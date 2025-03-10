Dulac: Steelers ‘Close’ To Deal With QB Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly “close” to signing QB Aaron Rodgers, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported Monday afternoon.

“The Steelers are getting close to a deal with four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, per multiple sources,” Dulac tweeted. “They decided to enter discussions with Rodgers and Sam Darnold when it became apparent Justin Fields wanted to test his value in the free-agent market.”

The legal tampering period is underway and teams are free to verbally agree to contracts with players like Rodgers. The Steelers were adamant all offseason they wanted to re-sign Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, but with Fields testing the market and drawing interest from the New York Jets, Pittsburgh could be set to start anew at quarterback for another season.

Monday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Rodgers was seriously on the Steelers’ radar.

On the heels of Sunday’s trade for WR DK Metcalf, signing Rodgers would signal Pittsburgh’s desire to go all-in on the 2025 season. It would be a short-term play and at 41, Rodgers could have just one more season left in the league. His ability to hold up over the course of a season is fair to question and Pittsburgh’s offensive line must develop to protect him.

After missing nearly all of the 2023 season with a torn Achilles, Rodgers returned to throw for nearly 3,900 yards and 28 touchdowns to 11 interceptions in 2024 with the New York Jets. Despite battling a knee injury, he started all 17 games. The Jets finished as one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments, posting a 5-12 record.

A future Hall of Famer, Rodgers and Tomlin have always had admiration for each other. They’ve shared a pair of viral on-field moments and Rodgers has spoken glowingly of Tomlin in past interviews.

No contract is finalized yet but it sounds like Rodgers – and everything that comes with him – could be the Steelers’ starter to open up the 2025 season.