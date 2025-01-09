Will George Pickens Play His Last Game With Steelers Vs. Ravens?

Will George Pickens play his last game with the Steelers against the Ravens?

The bulk of the talk about the Steelers in the media, whether about George Pickens or not, shares one thing in common. Basically, everybody thinks they’re going to lose, so they’re looking ahead to the offseason. And one of the biggest questions they’ll face this offseason concerns their supposed No. 1 receiver.

That would be George Pickens, of course, who is wrapping up his third season with the Steelers. As a former second-round pick, that means he is now due for a contract extension, at least historically. But some wonder if the Steelers even want him back, and at what price. Likewise, some wonder if Pickens still wants to be here, or is becoming a hostage.

On Saturday, the Steelers play the Ravens in Baltimore in the Wild Card Round—is this Pickens’ final game here? Obviously, they have him under contract through 2025, but they also have a history of trading wide receivers they don’t plan to sign long-term. They did it with Santonio Holmes, then with Martavis Bryant, and more recently Chase Claypool. Though they did sign Diontae Johnson to a small extension, they also traded him, too, when it was time.

Mike Tomlin’s philosophy is one of tolerance for those who are useful. Once you become more trouble than you’re worth, there is a problem. And we know George Pickens has caused a number of headaches, leading to speculation about the Steelers trading him.

So the question is, how much is he worth? In the Steelers’ last game, he dropped half of his targets, catching only one for zero yards. While he is impressive, dynamic, and talented, he still has all of 12 touchdowns. For a three-year starter who believes he is the best wide receiver in the world, that is embarrassing.

Only two wide receivers in 2024 caught as many passes as Pickens while catching fewer touchdowns. He had just three for the Steelers this year, the lowest in his career, and that can’t be explained away just by the games he missed. He still saw over 100 targets, but he didn’t make enough plays.

