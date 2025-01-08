‘Who Wants It More’: Isaiah Likely Says Ravens Bracing For Rock Fight Against Steelers

Playing the Baltimore Ravens might seem like a tough first-round playoff matchup for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they did beat the Ravens once this year. They’ve dominated this rivalry in recent years, even if they got crushed the last time these two teams met. The Steelers are prohibitive underdogs, but they aren’t hopeless. Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely understands that this game is probably going to be an alley fight.

“Everybody’s preaching a rock-paper-scissors fight where everybody’s throwing rock,” Likely said Wednesday on The Lounge on the Ravens’ YouTube channel. “Those are the type of games you live for. There’s no better way to do it when it’s prime under the lights, at [Baltimore], with a division rival.

“Understanding that we both know each other, this is the third time we’re gonna play, so now it comes down to who wants it more.”

It is true that after playing each other twice this year the Steelers and Ravens are very familiar with each other. That might cause this game to be more of a battle of wills, even though the Ravens seem to be more talented than the Steelers.

Both games this year reflect that as well. Going into the first matchup, the Ravens were red-hot, while people were questioning if the Steelers were for real. The Steelers beat the Ravens in an ugly game, scraping out an 18-16 win.

The rematch was much different. The Steelers kept things close for most of the game, but they too often got in their own way. The Ravens capitalized, punching the Steelers in the mouth to hand them a demoralizing 34-17 loss.

This week will be the tiebreaker, with each team’s season on the line. It’s win or go home. As Likely said, both teams are going to give their all, and whoever blinks first will probably lose. The Steelers are underdogs, but maybe they’ll be able to muddy this game up enough to defeat the Ravens.

The Ravens have struggled in the postseason since Lamar Jackson became their starting quarterback. They’ve put up several disappointing performances, including in last year’s AFC Championship Game. It’s not like the Steelers have been any better in the postseason, though. However, this could help balance out their playoff problems.

Nothing about this game will likely be pretty. The Steelers and Ravens are two of the NFL’s toughest teams. They’d both much rather keep throwing rock than switch to anything else. That’s probably not going to change this week. It’s going to be a grudge match, and winning shouldn’t be easy for either side.