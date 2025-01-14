What Should Steelers Do With George Pickens?

How should the Steelers handle George Pickens this offseason?

In terms of Steelers players in the locker room currently under contract, George Pickens has to pose the biggest question. A fourth-year player entering the final year of his contract, Pickens has elite talent. But he has some baggage that comes with it, and the production doesn’t always match.

Pickens is entering a contract year, and ordinarily, the Steelers would extend a building-block piece, like a No. 1 WR. In terms of talent, he checks that box, but what about in terms of production and disposition? For what it’s worth, he seems to be more team-focused behind the scenes than it might appear on the outside. At least that’s what his teammates keep saying about him, but it’s not like they’ll trash him publicly.

The thing is, has George Pickens shown himself to be someone you can trust in, say, three or four years? Can you give him a three-year contract extension and believe he will be not just an asset, but a major reason for the Steelers’ success?

They may be more hesitant after Diontae Johnson to pay a wide receiver just because he is the best they have at a given time. Now, I’m sure he could go to a team with a stronger passing game and be a Pro Bowler. But the Steelers can only concern themselves with the George Pickens in their offense. You can’t pay a guy because he’ll be great elsewhere if he’s not great where you are.

There has been a lot of chatter about the Steelers potentially trading Pickens. That is, of course, all idle outside speculation, but it’s not outside the realm of the imagination. The thinking is, if you don’t believe you can extend him now, you should trade him while you can. Not only do you recoup the maximum value, you also avoid the potential headaches of a mercurial player in a lame-duck year.

Of course, the Steelers could decide to given Pickens an extension, but at what price? What is his market value right now? He had a horrible game in the regular-season finale, but rebounded nicely in the Wild Card game. He even seemed to behave with reasonable maturity. But he needs to be assessed based on his three-year body of work on and off the field, not one night, good or bad.

