The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Draft Prospects, Conference Championship Games, Minkah Fitzpatrick & More

Season 15, Episode 84 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the two NFL conference championship games that took place Sunday, which resulted in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles advancing to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

We talk about what we learned from the final four teams in the 2024 playoffs as it relates to the Pittsburgh Steelers moving forward, especially when it comes to the quarterback position.

After discussing the several former Steelers players who are on the two teams playing in this year’s Super Bowl, Alex and I discuss the Steelers’ process of attempting to land their next franchise quarterback at some point during a draft.

Should the Steelers seriously consider trading S Minkah Fitzpatrick this offseason? That seems to be a hot topic with the offseason now underway, and Alex and I dive deep into a conversation related to that and the plausibility of it actually happening.

Veteran QB Joe Flacco is being floated as a possibility for the Steelers this offseason, so Alex and I make sure to briefly hit on that topic.

With both of the major college all-star game weeks underway, Alex and I have a few discussions about a few more players we have studied. We talk about Nebraska DL Ty Robinson, Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks, and even Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty. We go over the explosive-run rates for the two running backs later in this show as well.

This 102-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap. We make sure to get to a few listener emails later in this show as well.

